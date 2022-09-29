Goldberg Says He's Not Retired from WWE Despite Contract, Calls out Roman Reigns

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg suggested Wednesday that his in-ring career may not be over quite yet.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Goldberg confirmed that he has no matches remaining on his WWE contract but gave the impression that he intends to wrestle again in the future:

"My days aren’t done yet," Goldberg said. "My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I've got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I'm not going to be living in there for the rest of my life, preparing for what's next, you’re crazy."

Goldberg also made mention of undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, who was his opponent for the final match on his WWE deal.

The 55-year-old Goldberg challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship back in February in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. It marked the first-ever one-on-one encounter between them, and Reigns won by making Goldberg pass out in a submission.

Regarding Reigns, Goldberg expressed his desire to "give him a receipt" for what transpired at Elimination Chamber, seemingly leaving the door open for a rematch.

Since Goldberg's WWE return in 2016, many of his occasional matches have occurred on Saudi Arabia shows, and the timing of his appearance on The Bump suggests there could be plans for him to lace up the boots in Saudi Arabia once again.

Reigns is already spoken for at the Nov. 5 Crown Jewel event, as he will be defending the WWE universal title against YouTube megastar Logan Paul, so Goldberg would either need to face someone else or perhaps provide some backup for Paul.

Even as he ages, Goldberg remains a popular figure and sizable draw in the world of professional wrestling, so it would make sense for WWE to want to continue working with him for as long as possible.

Goldberg won't be putting on any five-star matches, but he is an attraction who adds star power to any card he is on, and that will be the case at Crown Jewel if he is included in some way.

