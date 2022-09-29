Aaron Judge's Record-Tying 61st Home Run Celebrated by MLB Twitter, Yankees Fans

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history Wednesday night, hitting his 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for the most homers in American League history.

Judge's historic blast came on a two-run shot in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. In a season where Judge has carried the Yankees on his back, he delivered yet again, but this time he did so in grand fashion.

It had been seven games since Judge last hit a home run, so many had wondered if the quest for No. 61 was getting to him. He put those questions to rest with one swing on Wednesday.

MLB Twitter lit up with celebratory messages for the 30-year-old after his monumental moment:

Judge bet on himself when he turned down a 213.5 million contract extension from the Yankees prior to this season. His gamble paid off, as he is in the running for the Triple Crown as he leads the AL in batting average, home runs and RBI.

The Yankees are surely hoping Judge chooses to stay put, but the price to keep him undoubtedly went up after Thursday.