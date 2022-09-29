X

    Aaron Judge's Record-Tying 61st Home Run Celebrated by MLB Twitter, Yankees Fans

    Doric SamSeptember 29, 2022

    Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history Wednesday night, hitting his 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for the most homers in American League history.

    Judge's historic blast came on a two-run shot in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. In a season where Judge has carried the Yankees on his back, he delivered yet again, but this time he did so in grand fashion.

    It had been seven games since Judge last hit a home run, so many had wondered if the quest for No. 61 was getting to him. He put those questions to rest with one swing on Wednesday.

    MLB Twitter lit up with celebratory messages for the 30-year-old after his monumental moment:

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    AARON JUDGE HAS DONE IT 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/NSTbWG1SIQ">pic.twitter.com/NSTbWG1SIQ</a>

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    61 years since 61.<br><br>Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. <a href="https://t.co/1V4Gums34C">pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C</a>

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    6️⃣1️⃣<br><br>Yankees legend Aaron Judge breathes rarefied air 👏🏾👏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/UiMEonsEdN">pic.twitter.com/UiMEonsEdN</a>

    ESPN @espn

    HISTORY‼️ <br><br>Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' all-time AL HR record 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AaronJudge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AaronJudge</a> <a href="https://t.co/57R0Q9ulYe">pic.twitter.com/57R0Q9ulYe</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Yes!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a>

    Adam Sandler @AdamSandler

    Congrats Aaron

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Fun fact: Aaron Judge 6️⃣1️⃣ home runs are tied with Roger Maris who did it 6️⃣1️⃣ years ago in the year 196️⃣1️⃣.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheMLBMuse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMLBMuse</a> <a href="https://t.co/RMuJKQjg34">pic.twitter.com/RMuJKQjg34</a>

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Boom.<br>61.<br>Congrats, Aaron Judge.

    Joon Lee @joonlee

    never forget <a href="https://t.co/rzJX8kk6eZ">pic.twitter.com/rzJX8kk6eZ</a>

    Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

    Most homers in AL history :<br><br>61- Aaron Judge / Roger Maris <br><br>60 - Babe Ruth

    Danny Vietti @DannyVietti

    The American League has been around for 121 years.<br><br>Nobody in the AL has ever hit more HR in a single season than Aaron Judge (61).

    Jackie Redmond @Jackie_Redmond

    Respect to Aaron Judge. <br>Has to be said. #61 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYY</a>

    Matt Vespa @mVespa1

    Hats off, Aaron Judge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    Tom Harrington @cbctom

    Aaron Judge hits number 61!! And the Toronto crowd is on their feet with a warm ovation. Impress all around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    AlaNNa Rizzo @alannarizzo

    Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats AARON JUDGE!!!!! #61

    Bianna Golodryga @biannagolodryga

    “He did it! He did it! He did it! Aaron Judge hit 61!”- we have a happy 10<br>year old, <a href="https://twitter.com/porszag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@porszag</a>.

    Chris Castellani @Castellani2014

    Aaron Judge. Welcome to history.

    Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux

    Aaron Judge<br><br>61<br><br>That just happened <a href="https://t.co/4r0yfKrEm3">pic.twitter.com/4r0yfKrEm3</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    the only thing that could have made Aaron Judge’s home run better was if it had come during a split-screen moment during a college football game 🥰

    Kevin Noon @Kevin_Noon

    Aaron Judge hits his home run. Our national nightmare of pointless cut-ins is over.

    Pinstripe Alley @pinstripealley

    In a season where he will almost single-handedly drag this Yankee team to the playoffs, of COURSE Aaron Judge's 61st came, late in the game, to give his team the lead

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    I covered Aaron Judge at Fresno State filling in for <a href="https://twitter.com/P356Loeffler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@P356Loeffler</a> on some radio broadcasts. Awesome to see what he’s doing in New York

    Jake @JakeRepNY

    ALLLL RIIIIIISE!!!!! AARON JUDGE TIES HISTORY!!!!! #61

    Yankees Analytics Nerds (90-55-9) @YankeesNerds

    HE DID IT!! MOVE OVER MARIS!! AARON JUDGE HAS NUMBER 61!!!

    Anthony Castrovince @castrovince

    Aaron Judge is the first player in history to turn down $213.5 million and then go out and hit 61 ding dongs. What a year.

    Judge bet on himself when he turned down a 213.5 million contract extension from the Yankees prior to this season. His gamble paid off, as he is in the running for the Triple Crown as he leads the AL in batting average, home runs and RBI.

    The Yankees are surely hoping Judge chooses to stay put, but the price to keep him undoubtedly went up after Thursday.

