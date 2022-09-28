Former Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes, Bills Agree to Contract

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills reportedly addressed their cornerback depth Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the AFC East team signed Xavier Rhodes. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the veteran will begin with the practice squad and have the opportunity to be signed to the active roster.

There is a connection in place, as Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was Rhodes' head coach on the Minnesota Vikings during the cornerback's rookie season in 2013.

Rhodes was a first-round pick in 2013 and has played for the Vikings and Indianapolis Colts during his career. His resume includes three Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection, with the latter coming during the 2017 season in Minnesota when he tallied 56 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

He appeared in 13 games for the Colts last season and finished with 39 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception, earning a solid but unspectacular Pro Football Focus player grade of 61.8.

While Rhodes, 32, may be past his prime, he comes to a Buffalo team that needs more depth in the secondary.

Safety Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury, and cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital after suffering a neck injury during the team's Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans.

What's more, cornerback Tre'Davious White is yet to play a game this season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2021 campaign, and rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a broken hand during the team's Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins.

There is a need for veteran help for a potential Super Bowl contender, and Rhodes fits the bill as Buffalo prepares for a Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.