    Bills CB Dane Jackson Released from Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury vs. Titans

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 20, 2022

    Dane Jackson (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital after being taken off the field in an ambulance because of a neck injury suffered during Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

    Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday, noting "all indications are he has avoided a major injury:"

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/gmfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gmfb</a>: Great news on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>. <a href="https://t.co/YFfvxsWsGm">pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information.

