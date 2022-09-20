Bills CB Dane Jackson Released from Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury vs. Titans

Bills CB Dane Jackson Released from Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury vs. TitansSeptember 20, 2022
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital after being taken off the field in an ambulance because of a neck injury suffered during Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday, noting "all indications are he has avoided a major injury:"
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
From <a href="https://twitter.com/gmfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gmfb</a>: Great news on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>. <a href="https://t.co/YFfvxsWsGm">pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information.