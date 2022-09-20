Bills CB Dane Jackson Released from Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury vs. Titans

Dane Jackson (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital after being taken off the field in an ambulance because of a neck injury suffered during Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday, noting "all indications are he has avoided a major injury:"

