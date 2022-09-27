Xander Bogaerts Hasn't Made Decision on $20M Red Sox Contract Option for 2023 Season

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite popular belief, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said Tuesday that he has not made a decision on whether or not he will opt out of his $20 million player option for the 2023 season.

"I have not...I have not even given any thought about that," Bogaerts said, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "After the season is over, I'll just see what’s best. I'm trying to finish strong before I think of that."

The expectation throughout the 2022 season has been that Bogaerts will opt out of his contract in pursuit of a larger, more lucrative deal in free agency.

The market for shortstops has exploded over the last year, with Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa, New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Texas Rangers' Corey Seager agreeing to deals worth more than $30 million annually.

If Bogaerts opts in to his player option, he would be under contract with the Red Sox through the 2026 campaign at $20 million per year.

The Red Sox offered Bogaerts an additional year during spring training that would have brought his total to $90 million over four years. However, Bogaerts was reportedly disappointed by the offer, with one of his friends calling it a "slap in the face," per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Bogaerts and the Red Sox have not engaged in contract discussions since then. He said in April that he didn't want to affect the team "with that kind of distraction," per ESPN's Joon Lee.

"They don't deserve it," Bogaerts said. "We had time to get something done. It didn't work out."

The Red Sox have already been eliminated from the postseason, entering Tuesday's game last in the AL East with a 72-81 record. However, Bogaerts has put together a solid season, slashing .313/.382/.463 with 14 home runs, 68 RBI and eight stolen bases in 143 games.

Bogaerts is also in contention for the American League Batting Title, and it's possible he wins his fifth Silver Slugger award this year.

The 29-year-old, who will turn 30 on Oct. 1, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Red Sox, earning four All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger awards and two World Series titles.

Bogaerts is one of the most beloved players in Boston, but the Red Sox could easily fill his role if he walks in free agency following the signing of Trevor Story, who has mostly played second base this year.