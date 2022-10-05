Braves Clinch NL East with 2-1 Win vs. Marlins

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have clinched the NL East crown after a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, and now sit 101-60 on the season.

They already locked up a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Sept. 20, but this marks the fifth straight season in which the franchise has won the division.

Atlanta is aiming to win back-to-back World Series titles after winning it all in 2021, but the team looks quite different than it did last season.

Star first baseman Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, so the Braves replaced him with Matt Olson, who was acquired from the Oakland A's and then signed to an eight-year extension.

The 28-year-old has had a solid first season in Atlanta, slashing .239/.325/.474 with 33 home runs and 101 RBI in 160 games. His seamless replacement of Freeman has allowed the Braves to remain one of the best teams in baseball.

Another significant factor that has allowed Atlanta to remain among the best this season is the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., who missed most of the 2021 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

The 24-year-old isn't back to his 2019 form, but he's been effective since returning to the lineup, slashing .265/.348/.414 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 118 games.

The injuries Ozzie Albies has suffered this season have left the Braves wanting more at second base, but the promotion of Vaughn Grissom has paid off for the club as he's hitting .290/.351/.435 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 40 games.

Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright and Jake Odorizzi have held down the Atlanta rotation this year, but rookie Spencer Strider has perhaps been the team's best pitcher.

The 23-year-old is 11-5 this season with an 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 202 strikeouts in 131.2 innings across 31 appearances with 20 starts. He's bound to finish within the top of the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

With the division locked up, the Braves can now focus on remaining healthy for the postseason, especially since the Los Angeles Dodgers have already locked up home-field advantage with the best record in all of baseball.