Florida's Game vs. Eastern Washington Pushed to Sunday amid Hurricane Ian Concerns

Florida's Game vs. Eastern Washington Pushed to Sunday amid Hurricane Ian ConcernsSeptember 27, 2022
The University of Florida announced Tuesday that the football team's upcoming home game against Eastern Washington has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday as Hurricane Ian continues its path toward Florida.
Florida Gators Football @GatorsFB
Due to Hurricane Ian, our game vs. Eastern Washington has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at noon.<br><br>All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday. <br><br>Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/Ofn0cs4Dgo">https://t.co/Ofn0cs4Dgo</a> <a href="https://t.co/J4vRd8YiTR">pic.twitter.com/J4vRd8YiTR</a>
Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 storm expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday, per Matthew Cappucci of the Washington Post.
A statewide emergency was declared last Saturday for 24 counties after the storm strengthened into a tropical depression. Some 2.5 million people are under evacuation orders.
The Associated Press @AP
Officials have ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before Hurricane Ian crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida.<br><br>Ian was forecast to strengthen over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph. <a href="https://t.co/IwO0QkZbag">https://t.co/IwO0QkZbag</a> <a href="https://t.co/PzmqJuT2Rj">pic.twitter.com/PzmqJuT2Rj</a>
Zach Rosenthal of the Washington Post provided more information on what may be next.
"Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane but will likely weaken when it makes landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast," Rosenthal wrote. "Forecasters are predicting landfall to the south of Tampa—a city highly vulnerable to storm surge."
Other sports teams in Florida have also been affected.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing at the Miami Dolphins facility this week, but they are still expected to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers
We will move our football operations to Miami-Dade County tomorrow and practice at the Dolphins' facility. No changes have yet been made to Sunday's game schedule.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/x8qev5xfJc">https://t.co/x8qev5xfJc</a>
The Tampa Bay Lightning have postponed a pair of preseason home games this week.
Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
We have postponed our preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at <a href="https://twitter.com/AmalieArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmalieArena</a> due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian.<br><br>Stay safe, Tampa Bay. 💙<a href="https://t.co/OL5CKwHKKj">https://t.co/OL5CKwHKKj</a>
Other games remain status quo. Of note, Florida State football's home matchup with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.