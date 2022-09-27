Florida's Game vs. Eastern Washington Pushed to Sunday amid Hurricane Ian Concerns

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The University of Florida announced Tuesday that the football team's upcoming home game against Eastern Washington has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday as Hurricane Ian continues its path toward Florida.

Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 storm expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday, per Matthew Cappucci of the Washington Post.

A statewide emergency was declared last Saturday for 24 counties after the storm strengthened into a tropical depression. Some 2.5 million people are under evacuation orders.

Zach Rosenthal of the Washington Post provided more information on what may be next.

"Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane but will likely weaken when it makes landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast," Rosenthal wrote. "Forecasters are predicting landfall to the south of Tampa—a city highly vulnerable to storm surge."

Other sports teams in Florida have also been affected.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing at the Miami Dolphins facility this week, but they are still expected to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have postponed a pair of preseason home games this week.

Other games remain status quo. Of note, Florida State football's home matchup with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.