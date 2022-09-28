NHL 23 Player Ratings Revealed for Marie-Philip Poulin and Top Women at Each Position

NHL 23 cover stars Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse. Photo Credit: EA Sports

First, Marie-Philip Poulin scored two goals to lead Canada to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the United States to capture the gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Now, she is the best women's hockey player in the virtual world.

EA Sports released its rankings for the top women's players in NHL 23, and Poulin tops the list at a 94 overall. She is far from the only standout for Team Canada, as Ann-Renée Desbiens is the best goaltender at 92 overall.

Here is a look at the top players at each position:

Top Forwards

1. Marie-Philip Poulin (C, Canada): 94

2. Kendall Coyne Schofield (LW, USA): 93

3. Hilary Knight (RW, USA): 93

4. Brianne Jenner (C, Canada): 92

5. Sarah Fillier (RW, Canada): 92

6. Sarah Nurse (LW, Canada): 91

7. Natalie Spooner (RW, Canada): 91

8. Taylor Heise (C, USA): 91

9. Amanda Kessel (RW, USA): 89

10. Petra Nieminen (C, Finland): 89

Top Defenders

1. Jenni Hiirikoski (Finland): 92

2. Megan Keller (USA): 91

3. Lee Stecklein (USA): 91

4. Jocelyne Larocque (Canada): 90

5. Renata Fast (Canada): 90

6. Erin Ambrose (Canada): 89

7. Cayla Barnes (USA): 89

8. Caroline Harvey (USA): 89

9. Ella Shelton (Canada): 88

10. Nelli Laitinen (Finland): 86

Top Goaltenders

1. Ann-Renée Desbiens (Canada): 92

2. Anni Keisala (Finland): 90

3. Nicole Hensley (USA): 90

4. Emerance Maschmeyer (Canada): 89

5. Klára Peslarová (Czechia): 88

6. Maddie Rooney (USA): 88

7. Andrea Brändli (Switzerland): 87

8. Meeri Räisänen (Finland): 87

9. Aerin Frankel (USA): 87

10. Kristen Campbell (Canada): 87

While Poulin is the top-rated player, her Team Canada teammate is making history.

Left-winger Sarah Nurse will join Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks on the cover of NHL 23, making her the first woman to appear on the cover of the game. All she did in the Olympics was set the record for the most assists (13) and points (18) at a single Games.

"It is such a tremendous honor to be the first woman on the cover of the EA Sports NHL franchise," Nurse said in a press release. "Hockey is really for everybody, and I'm excited that NHL 23 is celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of the sport. I hope that the increased representation of women in such a prominent game will inspire young girls everywhere to know that there is a place for them in hockey."

NHL 23 will be released on Oct. 14.