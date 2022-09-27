Myles Garrett Bodycam Video Released from Aftermath of Single-Car Crash

AP Photo/David Richard

WKYC in Cleveland released bodycam footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office that showed the aftermath of Myles Garrett's single-car crash Monday.

In the clip, Garrett is seated on the ground and being tended to by first responders. The firefighter can be heard asking about his left biceps, and Garrett eventually walks toward a nearby ambulance.

Nicole Lynn, Garrett's agent, released a statement Monday night saying the 6'4", 272-pound Texas native was "alert and responsive." Lynn also told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot he didn't suffer any broken bones.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning Garrett had been released from the hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Per Pelissero, the crash happened because the veteran edge-rusher "swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected." His Porsche 911 Turbo S flipped multiple times as a result.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago told Cabot that authorities already ruled out drugs or alcohol playing a role in the crash. He added that Garrett and his female passenger were wearing seat belts at the time, which helped them avoid worse injuries.

WKYC's Bri Buckley showed the damage to the vehicle:

The Browns have yet to confirm whether the three-time Pro Bowler will be available to play in Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 26-year-old has seven tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season.