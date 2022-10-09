Finn Bálor Defeats Edge in 'I Quit' Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Judgment Day continued to torment Edge on Saturday night, as Finn Bálor beat him in an "I Quit" match at WWE Extreme Rules.

This turned out to be an absolute brawl that involved the remainder of The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix.

Notable moments included Edge spearing Bálor, Priest and Dominik Mysterio through the apron. However, The Rated-R Superstar was then handcuffed to the ropes by Rhea Ripley, allowing the heel stable to get the upper hand.

Dominik Mysterio also took out his father, Rey, during that time.

However, Phoenix temporarily saved the day, hitting Damian Priest with a kendo stick, spearing Ripley and unlocking her husband from the handcuffs. That allowed Edge to go back on the offensive, with Dom Mysterio as a target.

Edge later appeared to have the match won when he used a piece of a steel chair for a submission hold on Bálor, but he broke it when Ripley hit Phoenix with brass knuckles.

The Judgment Day soon got the upper hand for good after the Irishman hit Edge with the Coup de Grâce three straight times.

Edge still wouldn't say "I Quit" after all of that, but Ripley cued up the con-chair-to on his wife in the interim.

That prompted The Rated-R Superstar to finally give in to hopefully save Phoenix, but Ripley hit the maneuver anyway.

While Edge was the one who formed The Judgment Day, he was booted from the group the night after Hell in a Cell in June. Bálor joined the stable, much to The Rated-R Superstar's delight, but Priest and Ripley joined the Irishman in attacking him.

Ever since, Edge has attempted to get revenge on the group, though he has faced no shortage of adversity along the way.

He returned to WWE in July at SummerSlam and had a hand in the Mysterios beating Bálor and Priest in a tag team match. He went on to beat the latter in a singles match on Raw in his hometown of Toronto and teamed with Rey Mysterio to defeat the pair at Clash at the Castle.

Although they were victorious in Cardiff, Wales, Edge and Mysterio got more than they bargained for when Dominik turned on them and joined The Judgment Day afterward.

Edge went on to face and defeat Dominik on the Sept. 12 edition of Raw by disqualification due to interference from the heel stable, and they again left the WWE Hall of Famer down and out.

Two weeks later, The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE and saved Matt Riddle from a beatdown at the hands of The Judgment Day, and he made it clear he was fed up with the group's constant attempts to take him out for good.

No matter how many times The Judgment Day assaulted him, Edge refused to give up, and that inspired him to challenge Bálor to an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules.

While the two had faced each other previously in tag team situations, Saturday marked the first singles match between them, and it was a dream bout for many fans.

The "I Quit" stipulation made it even more intriguing, as did the potential for multiple Superstars to potentially interfere in the match.

However, the looming threat of The Judgment Day proved too much for Edge to overcome, meaning his rivalry with the group may have to continue until he can finally gain vengeance.

