Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Be Subject of 'Searching for Ohtani' TV Special

David Berding/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the focus of an upcoming interview special, Searching for Ohtani.

Fox Sports' Ben Verlander traveled to Japan to interview fans and former teammates and coaches of Ohtani.

"I don’t speak their language, they don’t speak mine," he said to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "But what we understood was the language of Shohei Ohtani. It’s the power of Shohei, and what he’s done, with all of their hopes and dreams coming true. I’m privileged to talk about what he means to people all over the globe. It’s an honor to do this and celebrate one of the best players we’ve ever seen."

Plenty of Japanese stars have found success in MLB, but none has done what Ohtani is doing. His two-way ability is almost unparalleled across modern baseball history.

After winning the American League MVP in 2021, the 28-year-old continues performing at an elite level as both a hitter and a pitcher. He's slugging .530 with 34 home runs and boasts a 2.52 FIP with 203 strikeouts across 153 innings.

Searching for Ohtani will be another way to celebrate his achievements to date and understand the impact he has in his home country. The special will air Oct. 18 on FS1.