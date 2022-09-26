Atlanta Braves Visit Joe Biden, White House to Celebrate 2021 World Series Win

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The comeback story for the 2021 Atlanta Braves ended up all the way in the White House.

President Joe Biden welcomed the reigning World Series champions to the White House on Monday and praised the team for "one of history's greatest turnarounds."

Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long of the Associated Press noted Biden added the Braves will be "forever known as the upset kings of October" and called their bounce-back efforts last year an "unstoppable, joyful run."

Atlanta was under .500 in August but managed to turn its season around, reach the playoffs and then dispatch the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers in October. It faced the Houston Astros in the World Series and won that matchup in six games.

Jorge Soler was the World Series MVP.

The Braves will once again be in the playoffs in 2022, although it remains to be seen whether they will be a wild-card team or the National League East champions. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the division race and face their rivals in a crucial three-game series at home starting Friday.