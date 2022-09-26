WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 26

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 26September 26, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on September 26.
Extreme Rules is less than two weeks away on October 8, but WWE is not wasting any time putting some big matches together for its weekly shows.
Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have a complicated past that involves disciples, daughters and lost eyes, so everyone was paying attention when they stepped back into the ring on Monday.
Meanwhile, Matt Riddle found himself facing one of Dominik Mysterio's allies, Damian Priest. We also saw Bianca Belair take on Iyo Sky, and AJ Styles too on "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's show.
Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky
- Bliss continuing to hold onto the Lilly doll is going to fuel more rumors about her being with Bray Wyatt if and when he returns to WWE.
- It feels like WWE is going to give every bout at Extreme Rules some kind of stipulation. If that happens, it will be the first time that has happened in years.
- The way Belair can pick up and carry around most opponents with ease allows her to do some fun moves. For example, countering a headscissor takedown into a backbreaker was a cool spot.
Raw opened with Belair coming out with Alexa Bliss and Asuka for a promo. She spoke about facing Bayley at Extreme Rules and how Damage Control fights dirty. This brought out Bayley to challenge Belair to make their bout a Ladder match.
The EST and The Genius of the Sky ended up in a singles bout. As soon as the bell rang, Belair drive Sky from the ring with a dropkick to send us into a break.
When we returned, The Bloodline was shown getting out of an SUV backstage before we went back to the action in the ring. The Raw women's champion maintained the upper hand for most of the match, but Sky was able to get in bursts of offense from time to time.
This match had a couple if minor awkward moments, but for the most part, this was a fun battle with a lot of physicality from both competitors. The crowd got more into it as time went on, and the women in the ring kept upping the ante to keep them invested.
Belair was able to hit the KOD for a relatively clean win after taking out Bayley and Dakota Kai with a slingshot crossbody.
Winner: Bianca Belair
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
- Rollins is already insanely over with the crowd. When he eventually turns babyface, he is going to get the biggest pops every night.
- Rollins knew he was coming, so him being a little startled when Rey's music hit was kind of funny.
- You can tell Rollins was busted open the hard way because the cut wasn't bleeding nearly as much as it would have been if he had used a blade.
- The tilt-a-whirl backbreaker Rollins hit looked awesome. Perfect execution.
Rey gave a quick interview backstage that address his ongoing story with Dominik before he took on Rollins, who also gave a quick promo about his Fight Pit match against Riddle at the upcoming PPV.
The elder Mysterio took control right as the show went to a break, but The Visionary was in firm control when we returned. He may have already been bleeding from having his head slammed into the steel steps, but he was not letting that slow him down one bit.
This is one of those combinations that is practically guaranteed to produce great results. Both men are quicker than most, but Rollins also has the power necessary to make all of Rey's high-flying moves look even better.
Dominik came down to the ring with a chair while Rollins had his dad on the ground. He patted his former rival on the shoulder to show that he was not there to reignite their feud.
After an exciting performance from both future Hall of Famers, Dom threw down his chair in front of his father and kneeled. As Rey was distracted, Rhea Ripley attacked him from behind and rolled him into the ring so Rollins could win with a submission.
This finish made sense, even if interference has felt a bit excessive recently.
Winner: Seth Rollins
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations