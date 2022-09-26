WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 26

0 of 2

Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and Asuka (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on September 26.

Extreme Rules is less than two weeks away on October 8, but WWE is not wasting any time putting some big matches together for its weekly shows.

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have a complicated past that involves disciples, daughters and lost eyes, so everyone was paying attention when they stepped back into the ring on Monday.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle found himself facing one of Dominik Mysterio's allies, Damian Priest. We also saw Bianca Belair take on Iyo Sky, and AJ Styles too on "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's show.