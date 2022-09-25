Dwight Howard Says He'd Join WWE over NBA This Year If Contract Offer Is Better

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dwight Howard would choose WWE over the NBA next season if the money is right.

"Whatever opportunity is best," Howard told TMZ Sports.

The 18-year NBA veteran is currently unsigned after playing 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, setting career lows with 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Howard is now keeping his options open, showing up for a WWE tryout in July:

The audition was enough to impress Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"He came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others—incredibly entertaining," Triple H told Sporting News (0:52 in video). "So, when he says, 'Hey, I want to give this a shot,' he's got my phone number. All he's got to do is call me, and we'll see what can happen."

The 6'10", 265-pounder also told TMZ he could be a "good guy sometimes and a bad guy sometimes," implying he could be "both a hero and a villain" in the ring.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).