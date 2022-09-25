Bray Wyatt or Not, Mystery White Rabbit Gimmick a Good Sign for Triple H's WWE

Set Number: X161332 TK1

There have been many signs of WWE's new Triple H era going in a refreshing direction that better aligns with what many fans have hoped for over the years.

And the White Rabbit chase is perhaps the best example—regardless of whether it leads to the return of Bray Wyatt or not.

Sure, the return of Wyatt and The Fiend, or whatever demonic thing he dreams up next to serve as WWE's top bogeyman, would be nice. It's an element WWE has grossly missed since it creatively mishandled Wyatt the last time out and didn't properly use guys like Aleister Black.

But the bigger sign of noteworthy change within WWE's creative now that Triple H has filled the void left by Vince McMahon is the innovative way the company has handled this still-developing storyline and resisted the urge to just spoil the whole thing.

It really wasn't all that long ago that WWE would just spoil pretty much anything to pop a rating. John Cena was going to return? Spoiled for the sake of rating. A legend ready to confront someone? Spoil for rating. Surprise Royal Rumble entrant? Spoiled for a rating and/or leaked. Examples abound, and the fewer actual surprises by the year hurt the product from a fan perspective, even if it boosted one-off ratings.

But WWE hasn't just resisted the urge here—it has turned the whole thing on its head.

WWE has instead promoted this debut/return in captivating ways, actually using technology to let fans play a part in the chase. It started a few weeks ago with teases and hints.

But the most prominent example now is the September 23 edition of SmackDown featuring a QR code that fans could scan. When they did this, it led to another White Rabbit hint on the company's website. Fans then played a minigame where they lead a white rabbit to a door. Once done, the word "patricide" and a string of coordinates appeared.

Through some quick searching, those coordinates were the location of Monday's Raw on September 26. Maybe this all reaches its conclusion there. But even if it doesn't, it's going to merely offer up another interesting hint and chase that fans can actually be a part of for at least a little while longer.

Ironically enough, this brilliant sort of broadcast-and-beyond approach for fans who aren't necessarily in the seats at these shows might end up popping bigger ratings than when WWE used to spoil stuff. Adding to the irony is the company hasn't really had to advertise anything—this has spread like wildfire organically, as it predictably would. This is downright enthralling, both because we still don't know who it is or why, and because it's just sheer fun.

One would hope this is just the beginning. Modern WWE's idea of innovative new stuff in the recent past were those terrible 3D images they played over a Superstar's entrance on broadcasts. By comparison, this sort of leaning into modern technology is so, so much better.

While some WWE fans might not want to hear it, this isn't that unlike what AEW did with CM Punk. The big return was effectively spoiled but never confirmed. Instead, on-screen talent got to give off meta hints and winks-and-nods during broadcasts before the big return and it was a blast.

That's more a testament to the modern wrestling fan than anything else. Most fans are part of the online fanbase these days and are tuned into the behind-the-scenes stuff. This is a no-brainer of a way to loop in the modern fan and keep them engaged.

It's also a smooth way to simply put the supernatural back into WWE in a fun way. As hinted, WWE has botched this repeatedly in modern times (anyone remember Finn Balor's The Demon losing to a faulty turnbuckle?). But there is very much room for a line-stepping Superstar who can smoothly use technology like this to up the creepy and realism factors to keep things engaging.

At this point, it would take a stunning upset for the big reveal of this journey to be a disappointment. It feels like the next evolution of Wyatt. But even if it isn't, it's a nice sign that WWE can and will change in requested ways like this to make the product more engaging. A non-Wyatt Superstar would still have some wicked momentum after a fun chase, especially if they can keep up the organic mysteries and their opponents play into it.

Again, call this confirmation that the Triple H era is going to be a wild, fan-service ride. There was never going to be one big bang-worthy change to signal this. But the White Rabbit chase and the sudden willingness to mix it up in creative ways has already paid dividends and earned some justified hype and praise.