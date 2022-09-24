Mets Broadcaster Keith Hernandez Out for Rest of Regular Season After Shoulder Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez will not commentate for the remainder of the 2022 regular season after suffering an injury because of a fall.

Hernandez's broadcast partner, Gary Cohen, explained what happened during the Mets' game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night:

Cohen said Hernandez made a misstep on a curb while walking in New York City, causing him to fall on his shoulder and tear a tendon, which will require surgery.

