Albert Pujols' 700th HR Predicted by MLB Network Analyst in Viral Video from April

Albert Pujols (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An April prediction from MLB Network host Greg Amsinger about Albert Pujols went viral Friday night after the St. Louis Cardinals legend hit his 700th career home run.

Not only did Amsinger correctly forecast Pujols would reach No. 700, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season because of a lack of projected playing time, but he also guessed when and where the milestone blast would take place:

The one thing Amsinger didn't get right was the opposing pitcher, as Phil Bickford was on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Pujols made history, not Clayton Kershaw.

It took a special night for the prediction to come to fruition, too. The Cardinals slugger entered the night with 698 homers and hit two Friday night in L.A., one in the third inning and another in the fourth as St. Louis cruised to an 11-0 win.

Amsinger also happens to be a St. Louis native, adding a unique layer to one of the best sports predictions you'll ever hear.

Meanwhile, Pujols became just the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 home runs, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

"It's pretty special," Pujols told reporters. "When it's really gonna hit me is when I'm done, at the end of the season, when I'm retired, and probably a moment or two after that I can look at the numbers."

With the future Hall of Famer's quest complete, it leaves one home run chase left for the season's final stages: the New York Yankees Aaron Judge, who has tallied 60 longballs this season, trying to reach 62 to set the new American League record.

Judge and the Yankees are back in action Saturday afternoon against the rival Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

No word on whether Amsinger has any prophetic Judge predictions in the can.