Vintage Memorabilia Company Preemptively Offers $2M for Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball

Al Bello/Getty Images

If Aaron Judge breaks the American League home run record, a vintage memorabilia company is already prepared to make an offer to buy the ball.

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Memory Lane Inc. is offering $2 million if the New York Yankees star gets to 62 homers before the end of the regular season.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions told Rovell earlier this week that Judge's 62nd home run and whatever the "all-time final home run ball" ends up being would both be worth $500,000.

Chris Brigandi of Brigandi Coins & Collectibles was more optimistic. He told Rovell the 61st homer that ties an American League record could be worth $2 million and No. 62, surpassing Roger Maris' AL mark set in 1961, could be valued between $5-10 million.

The potential for a $2 million payout does present an intriguing dilemma for the fan who catches the ball, assuming Judge gets to the mark.

The fan who caught Judge's 60th homer earlier this week traded the ball for a fairly lackluster package. Michael Kessler exchanged it for a meet-and-greet with Judge in the Yankees' clubhouse, four autographed baseballs and a signed bat that wasn't the one used to hit the homer.

Kessler did explain he wanted to make sure Judge had the ball because of all he's done for the Yankees over the years.

Judge joined Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire as the only players in MLB history to hit at least 60 homers in a single season.

The four-time All-Star has 13 games left in the regular season to add to his total.