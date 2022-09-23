Mike Trout Says Himself, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts Are Best OFs in MLB

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's ranking of the best outfielders in Major League Baseball includes three MVP winners and possibly a fourth, depending on how things play out this season.

In an interview with Chris Henderson of WKRN, Trout included himself, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper on his outfielder Mount Rushmore.

Henderson asked Trout for his top-four outfielders of all-time, so it's possible he misheard that and offered his list of the best current players.

Given how well the four superstars Trout listed have played over the course of their careers, perhaps he does believe they are the four best outfielders in MLB history. You could do a lot worse than building a quartet of Trout, Judge, Betts and Harper.

Trout is likely to go down as the best player of this generation. Since his first full season in 2012, Trout's 80.5 FanGraphs' wins above replacement is more than 27 wins better than the No. 2 player (Paul Goldschmidt, 53.3).

Betts, Harper and Judge have all had fantastic careers and some of the best individual seasons of any player from this generation. Betts' AL MVP season in 2018 produced 10.6 fWAR, better than any single-season total from Trout.

Harper became the youngest player to be a unanimous MVP when he won the award at the age of 22 in 2015.

Judge doesn't yet have an MVP on his mantle, but it will likely be coming when the awards are announced in November. The New York Yankees slugger is having a historic season with 60 homers. He also leads the AL in batting average (.316), on-base percentage (.422), slugging percentage (.703) and RBI (128).