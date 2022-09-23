Barry Bonds Wants Yankees' Aaron Judge to Break HR Record, Hopes Giants Sign Star

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's single-season home run record holder is rooting for Aaron Judge to surpass his mark and leave the New York Yankees in free agency.

In a phone interview with Barry M. Bloom of Sportico, Barry Bonds said he would like Judge to "go for" his record of 73 homers and then see the San Francisco Giants land him via free agency in the offseason.

"I hope he signs here," Bonds said. "Can it happen? I don't know. It depends on what the Yankee payroll is. But we would love to have him, I'll tell you that."

