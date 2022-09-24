AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 23

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 23September 24, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage of AEW Rampage's special two-hour Grand Slam episode on September 23.
This show had an appropriately big lineup for an extended episode, especially when it came to some of the celebrities involved.
A couple of big feuds were featured on this card when Eddie Kingston fought Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks battled Powerhouse Hobbs.
We also saw Action Bronson team up with Hook for a tag team match and Trina was in Diamante's corner for her TBS title shot against Jade Cargill.
Let's take a look at what happened on Friday's supersized episode of Rampage.
The House of Black vs. Sting and Darby Allin
- Matthews had a very delayed reaction to seeing Allin attacking King.
- King accidentally turned Matthews inside out with a huge clothesline. The spot looked great.
- The Code Red Allin hit from the top turnbuckle onto King looked awesome. King sold it well.
- The way Sting fell through the two tables at ringside did not look good. His head hit the table that didn't break on the way down. Let's hope he doesn't have any lasting effects.
- The look on Sting's face when he saw Muta was priceless.
Rampage opened with Buddy Matthews and Brody King making their entrance, but Sting and Darby Allin attacked them on the stage to get the match going before they even got to the ring.
This was a No Disqualification bout, so there were no tags and weapons came into play almost immediately. Even Julia Hart was getting in on the action.
This was less of a wrestling match and more of a stunt show. We didn't see any headlocks, mat wrestling or technical sequences. This was mayhem from start to finish. They fought all over the stage and ringside area, using everything they could to hurt each other.
When it looked like House of Black was about to win, The Great Muta made a surprise appearance. He spit green mist into the eyes of Matthews that sent him into Hart, which sent her crashing through a table at ringside. Sting broke free from some handcuffs and hit his finisher to get the win.
This was fun and had a nice cameo at the end from a certified legend, but it's always hard to judge matches like this because they are so far outside the realm of normalcy. This is something you will either love or hate.
Winners: Sting and Darby Allin
Grade: B-
Action Bronson and Hook vs. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ange
- Nobody expected Bronson to be able to move that fast.
- This is the most selling we have seen from Hook in any one match. In fact, he may have sold more in this bout than all of his previous matches combined.
- Menard and Parker deserve a lot of credit for making Bronson look as good as he did. Those guys are MVPs when it comes to making their opponents look good.
Action Bronson gave a live performance of Hook's entrance music as they made their way to the ring for a battle against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.
As expected, Hook did the majority of the in-ring work while Bronson would occasionally help out to get a pop from the crowd.
After a fun little tag match, Hook and Bronson scored the win when both men locked their opponents in Red Rum submissions at the same time. This wasn't a Match of the Year candidate, but it was a surprisingly impressive performance from a guy who is not an active athlete.
Winners: Hook and Action Bronson
Grade: C+
War-Joe vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods
- The disappointment on Sterling's face when hitting Wardlow with the title did nothing to him was perfect.
- Joe and Wardlow coordinating their gear was a nice touch.
Wardlow and Samoa Joe took on Tony Nese and Josh Woods in the next matchup. Mark Sterling gave a quick promo before the match saying he would not be taking any powerbomb, which pretty much guaranteed he would in fact take at least one.
The match was physical and competitive, but it was also short and predictable. Joe and Wardlow scored the win, but Nese and Woods attacked them after the bell.
The Ward Daddy made the save for Joe and began to conduct his powerbomb symphony. The segment ended with Joe and Wardlow giving a cheers with their respective title belts.
Winners: Samoa Joe and Wardlow
Grade: C+
