AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 23

1 of 3

Sting, Darby Allin and House of Black (Credit: AEW)

Rampage opened with Buddy Matthews and Brody King making their entrance, but Sting and Darby Allin attacked them on the stage to get the match going before they even got to the ring.

This was a No Disqualification bout, so there were no tags and weapons came into play almost immediately. Even Julia Hart was getting in on the action.

This was less of a wrestling match and more of a stunt show. We didn't see any headlocks, mat wrestling or technical sequences. This was mayhem from start to finish. They fought all over the stage and ringside area, using everything they could to hurt each other.

When it looked like House of Black was about to win, The Great Muta made a surprise appearance. He spit green mist into the eyes of Matthews that sent him into Hart, which sent her crashing through a table at ringside. Sting broke free from some handcuffs and hit his finisher to get the win.

This was fun and had a nice cameo at the end from a certified legend, but it's always hard to judge matches like this because they are so far outside the realm of normalcy. This is something you will either love or hate.

Winners: Sting and Darby Allin

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations