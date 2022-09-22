Dodgers Rumors: Daniel Hudson's $6.5M Contract Option for 2023 Season Exercised

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson's season may have ended prematurely because of a torn ACL, but he won't be going anywhere next season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Dodgers have exercised Hudson's $6.5 million option for 2023 and will have a club option worth the same amount for 2024.

Hudson has been on the injured list since he tore his left ACL in a game against the Atlanta Braves on June 24. He was attempting to field a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuna Jr. when his knee buckled. His recovery was expected to take six to nine months.

Prior to his injury, Hudson was the Dodgers' best setup reliever. The 35-year-old had a 2.22 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, 30 strikeouts and five saves in 25 appearances this season. This is Hudson's second stint in Los Angeles, as he also made 40 appearances for the Dodgers in the 2018 season before he was shut down because of an arm injury.

A 13-year veteran, Hudson made his MLB debut in 2009 for the Chicago White Sox. He has also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

During the early part of his seven-season run in Arizona, Hudson was primarily a starting pitcher, winning 16 games in 33 starts in 2011. But he underwent Tommy John surgery the following year, which led to his transition to the bullpen.

Hudson was a member of Washington's 2019 World Series squad, finishing off Game 7 against the Houston Astros to secure the Nationals' first championship in franchise history.

By keeping Hudson in the fold, the Dodgers are fortifying their bullpen for the future as they attempt to maintain their status as perennial World Series contenders.