Mariners' Julio Rodríguez Placed on 10-Day IL with Back Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. The M's have called up outfielder Taylor Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

Rodríguez has remained largely healthy throughout his rookie season; however, he exited Thursday's matchup against the Oakland Athletics with low back tightness after experiencing the same pain earlier in the month.

When healthy, the 21-year-old has been one of the best young players in the league. In 129 games, he's hitting .280/.342/.502 with 27 home runs, 73 RBI and 25 stolen bases. His performance led to a selection to the MLB All-Star Game, and he'll also likely finish toward the top of the Rookie of the Year voting.

When Rodríguez is sidelined, Dylan Moore and Jarred Kelenic see time filling in for him in center field. However, the former is more likely to play as the latter has only appeared in 41 games this season.

Moore has appeared in 94 games this season and is hitting .215/.361/.395 with six home runs, 19 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

The Mariners are second in the AL West with an 82-67 record and will need Rodríguez to remain healthy to lock up a playoff spot.