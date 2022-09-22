Report: Yankees Trying to Move Friday's Game to YES Network amid Aaron Judge HR Chase

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the cusp of history, but there is a chance some fans won't be able to watch him achieve it.

Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record of 61, and the Yankees are scheduled to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday in an exclusive Apple TV+ broadcast.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the team has "tried to facilitate a trade with Apple, offering Michael Kay, David Cone and Paul O’Neill plus production support to put Friday’s Yankees game on YES [Network]."

However, MLB and Apple have denied the request.

Apple TV+ is a subscription service, but MLB games on Friday are offered for free. New York's game against Boston will have a broadcast team that consists of Stephen Nelson on play-by-play, with Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan also on the call.

Marchand noted that Kay is still "in play on a loaner deal" to add him to the Apple broadcast on Friday. Kay is the longtime voice of the Yankees, and he also is a part of ESPN's MLB coverage for some Sunday Night Baseball games on the Kay-Rod telecasts alongside Alex Rodriguez.

Despite the chance to be on the call for a historic moment, it doesn't sound like Kay is interested in joining the Apple broadcast.

"The first I learned of this is from the Post’s website," Kay told Marchand. "At first blush, I would feel very uncomfortable taking the assignment away from someone else."

Marchand added that officials from YES Network are "still holding out hope" that it will have the chance to broadcast the game, but MLB and Apple are not budging from their stances. Fox Sports has also approached them about Friday's game, but those discussions didn't go anywhere.

Per Marchand, YES "is also amenable to just running Apple’s broadcast on its air to make it easier for Yankees fans to watch." Apple, however, "sees Friday night as a chance to grow its business" because of the massive fan interest the game will undoubtedly attract. Friday's game is one of the few Apple broadcasts this season that will feature the Yankees, so it's hard to imagine the streaming service giving it away.

If Judge were to break Maris' record in a game when the majority of Yankee fans might not be able to watch, it will surely be a disappointment to those hoping to witness the monumental achievement.