Winners and Losers of Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

Bojan Bogdanovic

Home improvement shows love to show you scenes of "demolition day." The Utah Jazz have given you an entire demolition summer.

On Thursday, another piece of the old core was removed. In the wake of the megadeals that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz traded sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

The return came as a surprise to many for various reasons.

First of all, reports had long suggested that Utah believed Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson were each worth a first-round pick. Given the hard bargain that CEO Danny Ainge drove in the aforementioned blockbusters, it was easy to take those reports seriously.

The deal the Jazz wound up taking obviously doesn't include a pick. And the younger player coming back (Lee) is already 23 years old, was taken in the second round in 2020 and doesn't bring an impressive statistical profile from Detroit.

For a rebuilding team, bringing back a veteran who's under contract for next season is a bit of a head-scratcher, too (although Olynyk's salary is about half of what Bogdanovic's was).

Ultimately, this looks like an attempt to simply clear the old roster (or continue the demo summer) ahead of training camp, and the winners and losers are pretty clear.