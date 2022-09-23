Only in Baseball: The Most Head-Scratching Results of the 2022 MLB Regular Season

9 of 9

Miles Mikolas (Scott Kane/Getty Images)

You wouldn't know it from his 11-13 record, but St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has had a great 2022 campaign. His 21 quality starts are good for top-10 in the majors, putting him one ahead of likely AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and one behind likely NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.

Mikolas was named an All-Star for the second time in his career, and he would be one of just 10 pitchers this season with at least 100 innings pitched, a sub-3.00 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP...if he could just erase that one total nightmare in early August in Colorado.

Four batters into that game, the Rockies took a 3-0 lead on a C.J. Cron home run.

But it was the third inning when things really got out of control.

Ryan McMahon grounded out to lead off the inning, but then Colorado went single-single-double-single, all on line drives. The Rockies did run into one out at the plate, but then went single-single-single-double, all on ground balls.

After the eighth consecutive hit and 14th overall, Mikolas finally got the hook. And when Randal Grichuk homered off Packy Naughton, it officially closed the book on Mikolas' night at 10 earned runs.

It wasn't the only 10-run start of the season. In fact, Texas' Kohei Arihara gave up 11 earned runs against the Blue Jays earlier this month.

This one just came out of nowhere.

Colorado had been held below 10 runs in each of the 20 games leading up to Mikolas' meltdown and was also held below 10 in each of the 24 games after it. The Rockies were actually shut out in six of those 44 games. But credit to Mikolas for bouncing back for a line of 16.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K with two wins in his next two starts.