Yankees Fans Caught on Video Dogpiling for Aaron Judge's No. 60 HR Ball in Stands

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New York Yankees fans were fighting for a piece of history Tuesday.

When Aaron Judge launched his 60th home run of the season into the bleachers during the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates, fans dogpiled on top of each other trying to get the ball:

It was part of an incredible inning for the Yankees, as Judge's solo homer cut the deficit to three before Giancarlo Stanton eventually provided the game-ending fireworks with a walk-off grand slam.

Mike Kessler was the one who emerged with the ball from Judge's homer that tied Babe Ruth for the second-most long balls in a single season for a Yankees player. Kessler told Brian Lewis of the New York Post he gave the ball to Judge in exchange for signed balls, a signed bat, a photograph and a meeting with the slugger.

"It bounced off someone's hand," he said. "I reached and grabbed it and just bear-hugged it. I just smothered it. It got off to the side. It was a mad pile."

Judge tied Babe Ruth and is now one home run behind Roger Maris for the most homers in a single season in Yankees history. He'll look to tie the mark in Wednesday's contest against the Pirates.