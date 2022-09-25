NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around

NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams AroundSeptember 25, 2022
Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored.
For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
Now, these players are free agents for a reason, right? In a strong majority of cases, that's a fair point. But there are a handful of outliers remaining on the open market.
Based on recent production, roster fit and potential cost, the following free agents can still have a prominent impact on the 2022 season.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
As soon as he's medically cleared to play, Odell Beckham Jr. will immediately be a man in high demand.
Last year, OBJ caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Los Angeles Rams. During the playoffs—prior to his Super Bowl-ending knee injury—he added 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores.
Any number of NFL offenses could use an upgrade at receiver.
For example, the Indianapolis Colts desperately need more options alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Beckham could also consider a return to the Rams or bolster depth in the injury-weakened Tampa Bay Buccaneers' corps.
Plus, the Green Bay Packers showed interest in OBJ last season. Although they reportedly "lowballed" him, it'd be unwise to rule out the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers if their rookies don't contribute as quickly as hoped or veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins aren't big factors.
Beckham should have no shortage of suitors.
Best Fits: Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Eric Fisher, OT
Eric Fisher is taking his sweet time.
Before the season began, ESPN's Ed Werder reported Fisher had turned down nine offers. Two weeks into the campaign, it's a safe bet that NFL teams are making check-in calls to the veteran lineman.
Fisher last played for Indianapolis, which certainly needs a jolt up front. But a former division rival may also be very interested.
During the Monday night shellacking against the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans saw longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan carted off the field with a knee injury. His long-term prognosis is worrisome, at best.
Each of the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints also lost expected contributors up front. Their situations aren't yet problematic, though an injury may change that.
Best Fits: Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans
Chris Harris Jr., CB
In the mid-2010s, few cornerbacks in the NFL demanded more respect than Chris Harris Jr. as a member of the Denver Broncos. He earned AP All-Pro recognition in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Although his prime is undoubtedly in the past, the 33-year-old Harris put together a solid year for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, allowing a respectable 7.4 yards per target.
As for potential teams, basically any playoff contender with a shaky secondary should be interested in Harris—or other corners such as Joe Haden or Jackrabbit Jenkins, for that matter. Most notably, that's the Baltimore Ravens or Arizona Cardinals, who have surrendered the league's two highest passing totals in two games.
Postseason threats such as the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have injury considerations, as well.
The question remains whether a unit is prepared to defend the Buffalo Bills offense. Sure, that's a high-end concern, but if the answer is anything close to no, you should probably be talking to Harris.
Best Fits: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings
Blake Martinez, LB
Blake Martinez effectively missed the 2021 campaign because of a knee injury. The linebacker restructured his contract this offseason, but the New York Giants still ended up cutting him before the opener.
When healthy, he certainly is productive. Prior to the injury, Martinez had four straight years of 140-plus tackles.
The surprising move has made Martinez, 28, a fascinating option for a defense in need of a linebacker. He's visited the Ravens, and more opportunities should be ahead.
Each of the Detroit Lions, Titans and Washington Commanders has ceded 300-plus rushing yards and five-plus yards per carry in two games. That is, in short, a disaster worth addressing.
Because of an injury to Krys Barnes, the Packers could also consider a reunion with their former linebacker. The need is lessened if Barnes won't actually miss the whole season, though.
Best Fits: Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders
Dee Ford, Edge
Health is the major concern for Dee Ford. Over the last two seasons, injuries have limited him to seven appearances.
But teams have an ever-present need for impact edge-rushers, and the list of options is very small. Plus, injuries—as always—are starting to thin out depth charts.
While the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without T.J. Watt (torn pectoral) for several weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles know Derek Barnett (torn left ACL) is done for the season. Tennessee is also down Harold Landry (torn ACL) for the year.
Indianapolis, meanwhile, hasn't generated much pressure early in the season. Ford could provide a much-needed lift to a Colts squad that still has playoff aspirations in a bad division.
Best Fits: Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans