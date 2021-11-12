Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly 'Lowballed' by Packers in Contract Talks

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Green Bay Packers' unwillingness to up their contract offer reportedly played a role in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency this week.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, the Packers only offered OBJ the veteran minimum, while the Rams gave him a one-year deal with $4.25 million in guaranteed money, plus many incentives.

Schultz added that while Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wanted Beckham in the belief that his integration into the offense would be "seamless" and "positive," the Green Bay front office "lowballed" the three-time Pro Bowler.

After getting selected 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the New York Giants, Beckham took the NFL by storm. He was the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

He also averaged about 96 receptions for 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns per year in those three seasons as well.

Injuries limited OBJ to four games in 2017 and 12 games in 2018, however, and he was subsequently traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham did manage to record 1,035 receiving yards in his first season in Cleveland, but he scored only four times and clearly wasn't the same explosive player he once was.

A torn ACL ended Beckham's season after just seven games in 2020, and his 2021 season got off to a late start while he was recovering from the injury.

In six games this season, Beckham has made just 17 grabs for 232 yards and no scores.

After expressing his displeasure with the Browns, Cleveland released him last week. After clearing waivers, he was a hot commodity on the free-agent market.

NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Thursday that Beckham told her he was deciding between the Rams and Packers before he ultimately made the official decision to sign L.A.

While the Rams are Super Bowl contenders, it came as something of a surprise when OBJ signed with them since Los Angeles already has Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and the emerging Van Jefferson at wideout.

Beckham likely would have been the clear No. 2 receiver in Green Bay behind Davante Adams and ahead of the likes of Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers.

Signing with the Packers likely would have guaranteed Beckham more looks in the passing game and given him a better chance to land a strong contract during the offseason.

Instead, Beckham will look to fit into a stacked Rams offense, while the Packers are still without an unquestioned No. 2 option in the passing game behind Adams.