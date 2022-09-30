2022 College Football: Hottest Transfer Players of September

0 of 7

John Fisher/Getty Images

After an offseason of free-agent frenzy, college football transfers finally got the chance to hit the field and introduce themselves to their newest programs. The transfer portal has helped teams rebuild, bringing in instant-impact players with the ability to help compete for a conference title or a national title if they're already established.

Some of the most significant transfers came at the quarterback position, but each of the players listed have shown improvement in their games and consistent playmaking ability that's led to early-season success for their programs.

There's also been a handful of young stars who have received recognition for single-game performances with awards in their respective conferences. Only a small percentage of transfers have immediately clicked with their teams and produced in winning atmospheres, and these players have uplifted each program into new heights.

Much of these success stories has to do with pure skill, but there are also factors of trusting a new coaching staff and building quick momentum with new teammates that have awaken these performances.