Ronda Rousey Says WWE Needs To Get Its 'S--t Together' and Push Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey believes there's no time like the present to see fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler get a bigger role in a WWE ring.

Rousey answered a fan question about Baszler during her Baddest Stream On The Planet series and offered an unequivocal endorsement.

“You're totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show,” she said (via Wrestling Inc’s Matthew Wilkinson). “I need them to get their s--t together and realize it.”

Baszler held the NXT Women's Championship for 548 combined days before getting called up to the main roster in 2020. Like many NXT stars before her, though, the 42-year-old saw her momentum steadily stall out after leaving WWE's developmental arm.

Many have viewed Triple H's ascension to head of the company's creative department as something that could provide a fresh start for stars overlooked or underutilized by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Baszler challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women's title at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. Although she was unable to capture the gold, getting a championship match at least pointed to what could be a brighter future for the former MMA star.