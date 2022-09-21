Bryan on 'Being the Best'; Kurt Angle Talks 1 More Match; WWE Rumors on Holiday Tours

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and AEW.

Danielson Downplays Praise

Even though many fans and fellow wrestlers praise his work in the ring, Bryan Danielson doesn't concern himself with being the best wrestler in the world.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Danielson explained he tends to focus on what his objectives are for every match rather than trying to prove his greatness:

"I don’t worry about being the best. I try to be the best wrestler I can be, and I try to fulfill the vision of what I would like wrestling to be. This is a joy. I gauge matches on whether I enjoyed them, whether I was in the moment or felt how much fun it was to wrestle in front of thousands of people. A day or two later, that’s when I watch the match and pick it apart and see where I need to improve—but also to be proud of what I did well."

Jon Moxley, who has worked with Danielson for years going back to WWE, has called him the greatest wrestler ever.

There's no single standard for what makes someone great in the ring, but it's hard to argue anyone does it better than Danielson. He's proved his credentials on the biggest stages around the world, be it at WrestleMania or All Out or New Japan's annual Tokyo Dome show.

Even if Danielson doesn't want to boast about being the top wrestler in the world, no one will dispute he's on the short list of the top stars working right now.

Kurt Angle Open for One More Match

It's been three years since Kurt Angle officially retired as a wrestler, but the WWE Hall of Famer would be open to having one more match if it's with the right opponent.

Appearing on WrasslinNews (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Angle revealed he would return to the ring for a match with John Cena, Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins.

"John, I still think that he is possibly still in his prime. So I would definitely say John Cena. And the reason for that is, I’m 53 years old. I’m not the same athlete I was when I was 33. And when I decided to retire, it was because I lost the step. Knowing that John’s still in his prime, I know that he can carry me through a match. (…) I’d want a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, or even a John Cena. Those are the names that I would pick because I know those guys would carry me through the match."

Angle's last match in WWE to this point was at WrestleMania 35 when he lost to Baron Corbin.

Cena is an odd choice because he's also older for a wrestler (45) and hasn't worked full-time in WWE since 2017. Both he and Angle are experienced enough they could probably put together a match that is solid, though not at the peak level for either one.

Reigns is obviously the biggest star in WWE. Any match he's involved in has an additional air of gravity to it because it's been so long since he lost. Angle clearly wouldn't be the one to end his winning streak, but they can string together a good match.

Rollins would be the best candidate to get something resembling a great match out of Angle. He's proved his ability to work safely based on what he and Cody Rhodes accomplished at Hell In a Cell when the American Nightmare competed with a torn pectoral muscle.

If WWE wants to give Angle one more match, it wouldn't be hard to come up with a storyline to make it work. But the Olympic gold medalist has been open about his issues with memory loss due to concussions, so it's probably not in his best interest to try wrestling again.

WWE Adjusting Holiday Schedule

Since WWE runs television shows every Monday and Friday, plus some Saturdays or Sundays for premium live events, it can be difficult for everyone to get traditional holidays off.

That does seem to be changing under the company's new leadership.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Fernando Quiles Jr. of Wrestling, Inc.), WWE has added Veterans Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving eve and a floating holiday to its 2023 schedule for employees.

The report does note WWE intends to keep running holiday tours next year, and off days could vary.

According to Sapp, employees were made aware of the changes during an all-employee meeting led by co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan and chief creative officer Triple H.

WWE has a holiday tour planned for this year from Dec. 27 to 30, with stops in Detroit, Cleveland, Quebec and Toronto. Day 1 is scheduled for New Year's Day at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The company has been open in recent years to giving talent more time off. Reigns has been working a reduced schedule for most of 2022 as part of his new contract.

Being able to decrease the number of dates an individual talent works does stand to benefit WWE in the long run because it will give more television time to new people and keep things fresh.

