3 Dolphins Trade Targets After Week 2

The Miami Dolphins can't complain about many things two weeks into the 2022 NFL season.
The Dolphins are the talk of the NFL after their come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
Miami enters its Week 3 clash against the Buffalo Bills with a 2-0 record and a real chance to contend for a playoff spot and the AFC East title.
If you were to pick out flaws, the Dolphins could use some help on the back end of their defense while they wait for Byron Jones to return from injury.
Miami gave up 318 passing yards to the Ravens in Week 2 and it faces a slew of pass-heavy teams in the coming weeks.
The Dolphins will not have to a starting-caliber player in the secondary, but they could use some extra depth to deal with Buffalo, Cincinnati, Minnesota and the other strong passing attacks on their schedule.
Geno Stone
Miami could look to its most-recent opponent to add secondary depth.
Geno Stone played 11 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps in the Week 2 loss to the Dolphins.
Stone is stuck behind Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams and rookie Kyle Hamilton at safety and he could need a change of scenery to play a bit more.
Miami is not looking for a starter, but it could use back-end depth behind Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland at safety.
The Dolphins have Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell currently as the backup safeties on the depth chart. Clayton Fejedelem is on the injured reserve.
Miami may need some extra help in the defensive backfield because it has two injured players in Fejedelem and Byron Jones and it has plenty of explosive offenses on the upcoming schedule, starting with the Week 3 home clash against Buffalo.
The Dolphins should not give up more than a late-round draft pick for any player on the trade market right now, but they should at least consider landing more depth in the secondary.
K'Von Wallace
Miami could reach out to another 2-0 team about one of its excess pieces in the secondary.
K'Von Wallace has not played many defensive snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was on the field for less than 10 percent of defensive plays in the first two weeks.
Miami could look to the current special teams player as an addition to its safety depth that could come to it at a cheap price.
The Dolphins have Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell listed as their backup safeties. Campbell primarily played cornerback in college. The Dolphins could turn to someone that has played safety for three NFL seasons.
A potential trade for Wallace would not be an earth-shattering move, but it could be done to shore up secondary depth with the AFC East title in mind.
Miami may need extra help defending the pass with Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and the revamped Minnesota offense led by Kirk Cousins coming up in three of the next four games.
Deion Jones
Deion Jones could be one of the more fascinating names on the trade market once he comes off the Atlanta Falcons' injured reserve.
Jones may not have a role inside the Atlanta defense and he could help a contender in the middle of defense.
The seventh-year player participated in 16 games in four of his last five seasons, so long-term durability should not be a concern with the linebacker.
Jones only had four quarterback hits and two sacks last season, but he is still a player that is capable of disrupting opposing offenses.
Jones' coverage skills could intrigue the Dolphins if they have a spot at either linebacker or safety. He had at least six passes defended in five of his six seasons and he owns 11 career interceptions.
A trade with the Falcons may not work out, but the Dolphins could at least inquire about Jones in an attempt to add another strong player at linebacker that would make life hard on opposing passing attacks.