3 Dolphins Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins can't complain about many things two weeks into the 2022 NFL season.

The Dolphins are the talk of the NFL after their come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Miami enters its Week 3 clash against the Buffalo Bills with a 2-0 record and a real chance to contend for a playoff spot and the AFC East title.

If you were to pick out flaws, the Dolphins could use some help on the back end of their defense while they wait for Byron Jones to return from injury.

Miami gave up 318 passing yards to the Ravens in Week 2 and it faces a slew of pass-heavy teams in the coming weeks.

The Dolphins will not have to a starting-caliber player in the secondary, but they could use some extra depth to deal with Buffalo, Cincinnati, Minnesota and the other strong passing attacks on their schedule.