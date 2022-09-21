Yankees' Aaron Judge's Record-Setting HR Balls Expected to Auction for over $1M

Aaron Judge (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The fight for Aaron Judge home run balls is about to become its own spectacle with expected auction values set to explode as he chases the American League record and beyond.

SCP Auctions' David Kohler told TMZ Sports on Wednesday he expects the sale price could ultimately reach seven figures as Judge, who hit his 60th homer on Tuesday night, pushes toward history. Here are Kohler's projections for what future longballs by the New York Yankees superstar could fetch if they hit the auction block:

No. 61 to tie Roger Maris' AL/Yankees records: $200,000-$250,000

No. 62 to break those records: over $500,000

Final HR of the season: over $1 million

What's made Judge's home run barrage so impressive is the fact he's done it while leaving everybody else in the dust. Unlike the steroid or juiced-ball eras, where HR tallies jumped across the board, the Yanks outfielder is alone in his record-breaking pursuits.

Behind his 60 dingers, next on the MLB list is the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber at 40 and no one else in the AL is higher than the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez at 37.

His latest home run on Tuesday night, which sparked a 9-8 comeback win capped by a Giancarlo Stanton walk-off grand slam, tied him with Babe Ruth for eighth on the single-season list.

"When you talk about Ruth and Maris and Mantle and all these Yankees greats, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them," Judge told reporters. "It's an incredible honor and something I don't take lightly at all. We're not done."

Barry Bonds holds the all-time record at 73, which is likely out of reach barring a remarkable run over the final 15 games on the Yankees' regular-season schedule.

Nevertheless, it's been a special season for Judge, who often carried the club on his shoulders while it went through a few offensive lulls, especially coming out of the All-Star break. It's also put him in contention for the AL Triple Crown heading into the final weeks.

The 30-year-old California native said he's not focused on individual accomplishments as the Yankees attempt to lock down the AL East division title, though.

"I haven't really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that," Judge said after Tuesday's comeback win. "I'm going out there trying to help my team win. At the time, it was a solo shot in the ninth, still down by a couple of runs. But this team, we've always had a never-say-die attitude. We fight until the end."

The Yanks close out a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday before opening a four-game weekend clash with the rival Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Expect the ticket prices for those contests to look similar to the Home Run Derby, with more fans wanting to sit in the outfield bleachers than down the lines.