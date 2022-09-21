Rays' Shane Mcclanahan Exits with Neck Injury vs. Astros

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros after the fourth inning with an apparent shoulder injury, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash and athletic trainer Mike Sandoval went out to the mound after they saw McClanahan moving his shoulder in discomfort, according to Whitaker. He was then removed.

The Rays later announced that McClanahan exited with left neck tightness/spasm, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

McClanahan had allowed five runs on five hits in four innings before exiting. He was replaced by Shawn Armstrong.

It's a tough blow for McClanahan, who is having a solid 2022 season. Entering Tuesday's game, he had a 12-5 record with a 2.13 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 187 strikeouts in 152.1 innings across 25 starts.

The 25-year-old is in his second season with the Rays, which selected him in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft out of the University of South Florida in Tampa.

In his rookie season, he went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 123.1 innings across 25 starts. He also pitched in the 2021 postseason, though he struggled in two games against the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS, allowing five runs on 10 hits in 5.2 innings.

If McClanahan misses any time, Drew Rasmussen, Corey Kluber, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Yarbrough will be tasked with holding down the rotation.

The Rays entered Tuesday's game third in the AL East with a 82-65 record, 6.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees and one game behind the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.