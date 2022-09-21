Adam Sandler Shares Heartwarming Message for Yankees' Aaron Judge amid HR Chase

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been garnering a ton of attention lately, as he is on the verge of achieving history.

Actor and longtime Yankees fan Adam Sandler shared a heartfelt message to Judge on social media as the outfielder aims to become the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season:

With about two weeks left in the regular season, Judge has the chance to break Roger Maris' franchise record of 61 home runs. Entering Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge leads MLB with 59 homers and 127 RBI. He also has a legitimate shot at achieving the Triple Crown, as he is tied for second in the American League with a .316 batting average.

Judge's historic season could lead to his first career AL MVP award. The 30-year-old is in line for a massive contract this offseason after turning down a long-term extension offer from the Yankees prior to this year.