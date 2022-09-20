WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 20

0 of 1

This will not be the first time Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh have faced off in a WWE setting. Credit: WWE.com.

Change has come to WWE NXT 2.0. The brand introduced a fresh gold-and-white logo without much explanation at the end of last week's program. This set the stage for a new NXT on the September 20 edition.

The show would feature long-time NXT UK rivals clashing as Tyler Bate would fight JD McDonagh to crown the next No. 1 contender to Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer would continue their Best of 3 series. Cora Jade looked to silence Wendy Choo. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley wanted revenge against Toxic Attraction.

Von Wagner would fight Sanga in a battle of big men. Carmelo Hayes was likely to respond to losing his NXT North American Championship to Solo Sikoa. Mandy Rose, Pretty Deadly and more were also expected to be in attendance.



This was not the biggest card on the surface, but it set the stage for change and evolution throughout the brand.

