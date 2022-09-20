Tom Brady's Last Pre-Retirement TD Pass Ball With Buccaneers Sells for $129K

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It didn't sell for more than $518,000 this time, but the ball that Tom Brady threw for his final touchdown pass before a temporary retirement sold for six figures at the Lelands Summer Classic Auction.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the ball sold for $129,658.

The ball, which Brady threw to Mike Evans for a touchdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the playoffs last season, originally sold for more than $518,000 after the all-time great quarterback elected to retire.

At the time, it seemed like it was the ball Brady used for his final touchdown throw, making it all the more valuable.

However, the future Hall of Famer decided to unretire just 40 days later, which was likely quite a revelation for the buyer who spent so much money the first time around. Fortunately for that buyer, the sale was ultimately voided upon news that Brady would take the field during the 2022 campaign.

The touchdown pass in question came during a thrilling comeback attempt for the Buccaneers.

They fell behind 27-3 in the third quarter of their matchup with the Rams, only to score 24 unanswered points with Leonard Fournette scoring two touchdowns and Brady finding Evans for the 55-yard score.

Yet the Rams spoiled the comeback by moving into field-goal range and ultimately winning as time expired when Matt Gay connected on a 30-yarder. Los Angeles went on to win the Super Bowl.

As for the touchdown ball, any item of memorabilia that is tied to Brady is sure to have some value given his position in the sport's history. He is widely accepted as the greatest quarterback of all time and has a resume that includes seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs and three league MVPs.

For context, no single franchise in the league has more than six Lombardi Trophies.

Throw in the story of Brady's retirement and unretirement and the fact this ball already sold as part of an amusing story, and it comes as no surprise it still fetched six figures in an auction.