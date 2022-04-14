Sale of Tom Brady's 'Last Touchdown' Ball Voided After $518K Purchase at Auction

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The buyer that paid $518,000 for the ball that Tom Brady used to throw what appeared to be his final touchdown pass is getting their money back.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented the buyer of the ball, told Darren Rovell of the Action Network that the sale was voided as Brady, 44, will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign.

Brady tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in January. Evans proceeded to throw the ball into the stands, not realizing it could have been the ball from Brady's final touchdown pass.

Brady then announced his retirement from the NFL in February, and the ball went up for auction. Just 24 hours after it sold, he announced he was returning to the NFL for a 23rd season.

Considering the seven-time Super Bowl champion will throw many more touchdown passes before he officially retires, the buyer of that ball must be relieved they are getting their money back.