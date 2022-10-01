Rays Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth with Win vs. Astros; 4th Straight Postseason Trip

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched their fourth straight playoff berth after Friday's 7-3 victory over the Houston Astros.

Facing American League Cy Young contender Framber Valdez, the Rays got to him for six runs in 5.1 innings. Yandy Diaz's two-out, two-run double in the top of the sixth broke the game open.

Drew Rasmussen turned in one of his best starts of the season with two runs allowed over seven innings against the AL West champions.

A deep starting rotation and bullpen have buoyed the Rays back into the playoffs. Shane McClanahan has led the charge on the mound with a 12-7 record, a 2.51 ERA and 192 strikeouts. He also sports a 0.92 WHIP.

Fellow American League All-Star Game starters Jeffrey Springs and Rasmussen have also posted sub-three ERA this year en route to guiding Tampa Bay to the second-lowest team ERA in the American League.

The bullpen has been lights out as well. The Rays don't sport a traditional closer, with numerous relievers getting their shot on any given night.

But those relief pitchers have been up to the task. Jason Adam has been the best of the bunch with a 1.56 ERA and eight saves in 63.1 innings. Brooks Raley has also been sensational with a 2.70 ERA.

The pitching staff has carried a team that has sported an average batting lineup at best. Diaz (team-high .825 OPS) and Randy Arozarena (20 home runs, 89 RBI) have been the best of the bunch, but injuries to Brandon Lowe, Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier have led to some team-wide struggles. Tampa is just 11th in homers and OPS in the AL overall.

Still, a great pitching staff could go a long way toward a deep playoff run for the Rays, which are looking for their first pennant since 2008 and first-ever World Series victory.

The Rays are still jockeying for playoff positioning with five games left in the regular season. They are currently the No. 3 wild card in the AL, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by two games as the No. 1 wild card and Seattle Mariners by one-half game for the second spot.

The top two wild-card teams will play each other in a three-game series. The No. 3 wild card will take on the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians.