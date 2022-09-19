MLB Rumors: Giants' Scott Harris Hired as Tigers President of Baseball Operations

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The Detroit Tigers will reportedly hire Scott Harris as the team's newest president of baseball operations, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Harris has spent the past three seasons as the general manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Al Avila had been the Tigers' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager for seven years before being fired in August. Detroit has already been eliminated from the playoffs and entered Monday with a 55-91 record, fourth-worst in the majors.

