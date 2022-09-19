X

    MLB Rumors: Giants' Scott Harris Hired as Tigers President of Baseball Operations

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Eric Risberg

    The Detroit Tigers will reportedly hire Scott Harris as the team's newest president of baseball operations, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Harris has spent the past three seasons as the general manager of the San Francisco Giants.

    Al Avila had been the Tigers' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager for seven years before being fired in August. Detroit has already been eliminated from the playoffs and entered Monday with a 55-91 record, fourth-worst in the majors.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.