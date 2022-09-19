NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'

AP Photo/Nate Billings

The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk.

Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."

