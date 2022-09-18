WWE's Mandy Rose Engaged to Former NXT Wrestler Tino Sabbatelli

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

WWE's Mandy Rose and former NXT wrestler and NFL safety Tino Sabbatelli were engaged over the weekend.

Rose posted photos from their engagement on social media:

They have been together since 2018.

Sabbatelli, born Sabatino Piscitelli, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs from 2007 to 2011. He embarked on a professional wrestling career with WWE in 2014 and remained with the company until his 2020 release.

Rose and Sabbatelli met during their time together in NXT.

Rose is the women's champion of WWE's developmental brand.

