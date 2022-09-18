X

    Dodgers Fans Celebrate 2022 Team Becoming Fastest in LAD History to Win 100 Games

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2022

    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    The job isn't done until they win a World Series, but the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have already written their name into franchise history.

    L.A. improved to 100-44 with Saturday's 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. No other Dodgers team has ever secured 100 victories earlier in a season.

    Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

    First to 100!<br><br>This is the fastest the Dodgers have reached 100 wins in franchise history at 144 games. <a href="https://t.co/zRAL7xYjIf">pic.twitter.com/zRAL7xYjIf</a>

    Jake Reiner @Reiner_Jake

    There are 100 reasons why this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> team is elite and they all start and end with the letter W.

    Jon Weisman @jonweisman

    There has been much talk of what it means if the Dodgers don’t win it all in 2022.<br><br>But if they do? It means that in the past six seasons…<br><br>- Five NL West titles<br>- Four 100+ win seasons<br>- One or two .700+ seasons <br>- Four NL pennants<br>- Two World Series titles <br><br>Think positive :) <a href="https://t.co/EeNkopAmSy">pic.twitter.com/EeNkopAmSy</a>

    Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

    FEELING 💯<br><br>DODGERS FIRST TEAM TO 100 WINS <br><br>JULIO URÍAS SHOVED <br><br>GOING FOR THE SWEEP TOMORROW<a href="https://t.co/WIGNunC3vj">pic.twitter.com/WIGNunC3vj</a>

    It's probably only a matter of time before this year's squad notches win No. 107, which will be the most ever for the Dodgers in a single season. They won 106 games in 2019 and 2021.

    Los Angeles can mathematically chase down the 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1906 Chicago Cubs for the most regular-season wins (116) in MLB history as well. That will be difficult with only 18 games left, though.

    If the past is any indication, then hitting the century mark could be the kiss of death for the Dodgers' championship hopes. They've hit 100 wins nine previous times, and none of those years ended with a World Series title.

