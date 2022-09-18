Dodgers Fans Celebrate 2022 Team Becoming Fastest in LAD History to Win 100 Games

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The job isn't done until they win a World Series, but the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have already written their name into franchise history.

L.A. improved to 100-44 with Saturday's 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. No other Dodgers team has ever secured 100 victories earlier in a season.

It's probably only a matter of time before this year's squad notches win No. 107, which will be the most ever for the Dodgers in a single season. They won 106 games in 2019 and 2021.

Los Angeles can mathematically chase down the 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1906 Chicago Cubs for the most regular-season wins (116) in MLB history as well. That will be difficult with only 18 games left, though.

If the past is any indication, then hitting the century mark could be the kiss of death for the Dodgers' championship hopes. They've hit 100 wins nine previous times, and none of those years ended with a World Series title.