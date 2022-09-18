Braves Star Ozzie Albies Leaves Game vs. Phillies with Fractured Finger Injury

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ozzie Albies' return to the Atlanta Braves didn't even last two games.

The veteran infielder exited Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning with a right pinky finger fracture, the team announced. He suffered the injury after tagging up on a sac fly and sliding into second base.

Albies will miss the remainder of the regular season, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. However, he could potentially return during the postseason.

It's a tough break for the 25-year-old, who was just reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Friday after fracturing his left foot in a game against the Washington Nationals on June 13.

Albies entered Saturday's game hitting .244/.288/.407 with eight home runs, 35 RBI and three stolen bases in 63 games.

Albies made his major league debut with the Braves in 2017 and has been a staple in the lineup ever since. He has won two Silver Slugger awards and earned two All-Star selections in his six-year career.

The native of Curacao put together one of his best seasons in 2021, hitting .259/.310/.488 with 30 home runs, 106 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 156 games en route to an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award.

Orlando Arcia, Robinson Canó, Ehire Adrianza and Phil Gosselin have all seen time filling in at second base this season. However, Vaughn Grissom was called up last month and had taken over the position in Albies' stead. The rookie also replaced Albies during Saturday's game.

The Braves entered Saturday's game second in the NL East with an 89-55 record, just one game behind the New York Mets for first place in the division.