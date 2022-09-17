Albert Pujols Hits Career HR No. 698; 2 Shy of Joining Bonds, Aaron, Ruth with 700

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Albert Pujols' odds of reaching 700 career home runs keep getting better.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit his 698th homer in the sixth inning of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pujols is only two homers away from joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in MLB history with at least 700. He moved into sole possession of fourth place on MLB's all-time home run list with 697 on Sunday with a go-ahead two-run blast in the ninth inning versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bonds was the most recent player to join the 700-homer club. He reached the milestone on Sept. 16, 2004, in a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

Friday marks the Cardinals' 145th game of the regular season. They will play 17 more games before the season comes to an end Oct. 5.

The game-tying two-run shot against the Reds was Pujols' 19th in 2022. It's his most in a single season since 2019 when he hit 23 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Pujols' longest home run drought this season lasted 25 games from May 23 to July 9. Friday was his 13th homer in 41 games since the All-Star break.