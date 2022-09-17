Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Blue Jays Future: 'Would Love to Play Here My Entire Career'

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. under team control for three more years, but the two-time All-Star would like to be with the organization for a lot longer.

Speaking to Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star, Guerrero explained he "would love to play here my entire career."

"Since I got to the big leagues, I've always felt that way," Guerrero said through his interpreter, Hector Lebron. "Especially now when you start feeling the love from the fans and the city."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.