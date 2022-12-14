Noah Syndergaard, Dodgers Reportedly Agree to 1-year, $13M Contract in Free Agency

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard is on the move again after agreeing to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post added the deal is for one year and $13 million as Syndergaard is going to "bet on himself."

Passan reports Syndergaard is expected to join L.A.'s rotation in 2023.

Last season saw Syndergaard split time between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He began the year with Los Angeles and pitched well for the club before being traded to Philadelphia in August.

Syndergaard looked like he was regaining some of his old form during his brief tenure with the Angels. The right-hander had a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 80 innings in 15 starts.

Things didn't go as well for Syndergaard after he was moved to the Phillies. He posted a 4.12 ERA and averaged just 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 appearances (nine starts).

The key for Syndergaard in 2022 was staying healthy. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 after experiencing elbow discomfort during spring training before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syndergaard experienced an injury setback early in the 2021 season that delayed his return. The 30-year-old was able to appear in two games out of the bullpen for the New York Mets late in the season.

The Angels signed Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million contract during the offseason. He did change his pitching repertoire to make up for a dip in velocity.

Per FanGraphs, Syndergaard's fastball averaged a career-low 93.8 mph and he threw it just 47.5 percent of the time. He significantly increased the use of his slider (22.3 percent) and changeup (19.3 percent) to keep hitters off balance.

It's unlikely Syndergaard will ever get back to the form that made him a sensation for the Mets early in his career, the 2023 season could be a better barometer of what kind of pitcher he will be going forward.

The Dodgers taking a low-risk, high-reward bet that Syndergaard can at least become a mid-rotation starter as they pursue a playoff berth.