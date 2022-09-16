Yankees News: Aroldis Chapman Activated from IL After Injury Rehab; Ryan Weber DFA'd

Set Number: X164121TK1

The New York Yankees announced Friday that they have reinstated left-hander Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day injured list and designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.

Chapman was placed on the IL last month after suffering an infection from a new tattoo he had gotten.

Chapman's return is crucial for the New York bullpen as the Yankees look to gear up for the postseason.

The 34-year-old has been with the Yankees since 2017 and has earned three All-Star selections in his tenure in pinstripes. While he's undoubtedly past his prime, he's still an effective reliever and one New York will need down the stretch.

Chapman has posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 30.2 innings across 36 games this season. He has also recorded nine saves.

In addition to Chapman, the Yankees may also possibly see the return of left-handed reliever Zack Britton ahead of the playoffs. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters earlier this week that he is "doing really well" in his recovery from elbow surgery.

Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga, Lucas Luetge and Lou Trivino are among the relievers that have helped hold down the bullpen this year.

The Yankees are first in the AL East with an 87-56 record entering Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, 6.5 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.

While the Bronx Bombers do have a sizable lead in the division, the team has struggled since the July All-Star break and doesn't look nearly as dominant as it did during the first half of the season.

However, it's worth noting the Yankees have won their last four games and appear to be trending in the right direction at just the right time. If the momentum can carry into the playoffs, they'll be one of the most dangerous teams in the league.