    Braves' Ozzie Albies Reinstated from IL After Foot Injury; Last Played June 13

    Erin WalshSeptember 16, 2022

    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Friday.

    Albies has not played for the Braves since fracturing his left foot in a game against the Washington Nationals in June. He appeared to suffer the injury on a swing.

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano

    Ozzie Albies appeared to hurt himself on this swing. He has exited the game, and Orlando Arcia has taken over at second base. <a href="https://t.co/x6JDXiDTeR">pic.twitter.com/x6JDXiDTeR</a>

