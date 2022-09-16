Braves' Ozzie Albies Reinstated from IL After Foot Injury; Last Played June 13

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Friday.

Albies has not played for the Braves since fracturing his left foot in a game against the Washington Nationals in June. He appeared to suffer the injury on a swing.



This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.