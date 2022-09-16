Braves' Ozzie Albies Reinstated from IL After Foot Injury; Last Played June 13

Braves' Ozzie Albies Reinstated from IL After Foot Injury; Last Played June 13September 16, 2022
Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Friday.
Albies has not played for the Braves since fracturing his left foot in a game against the Washington Nationals in June. He appeared to suffer the injury on a swing.
